Desert Dogs to Host ASU and U of A

November 15, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs News Release







Las Vegas - The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are thrilled to announce an exciting collegiate box lacrosse exhibition between the University of Arizona and Arizona State University at Lee's Family Forum. This historic event, the "Desert Dogs Doubleheader - Duel in the Desert," will take place on Saturday, February 1, 2025, immediately following the Desert Dogs' National Lacrosse League (NLL) game.

Fans who purchase tickets for the Las Vegas Desert Dogs game will have the unique opportunity to stay and enjoy both games, witnessing the rivalry between Arizona and Arizona State in a box lacrosse setting for the first time. The exhibition will start at 10:00 PM, or shortly after the conclusion of the Desert Dogs' game. This event showcases collegiate box lacrosse in Las Vegas and supports the growing popularity of the sport on the West Coast.

"We are excited to host this historic matchup, giving our fans a chance to experience collegiate box lacrosse in a professional venue," said Shawn Williams, Head Coach and General Manager for the Las Vegas Desert Dogs. "Events like this play an important role in expanding the game on the West Coast. By exposing more fans and young athletes to box lacrosse, we're helping fuel interest and participation in the sport across the Southwest. We look forward to an electric atmosphere and a memorable night for everyone involved."

Matt Blamey, Head Coach for the University of Arizona, shared his enthusiasm, saying, "This exhibition matchup against our rivals, Arizona State, is an exciting way to kick off our spring season. We are thrilled to partner with the Las Vegas Desert Dogs for the event. I am a huge advocate of the box game. It brings invaluable benefits to the field, including increased speed, tighter stick skills, and a faster decision-making pace. This game will be a fantastic showcase for both teams. To my knowledge, this is the first sanctioned box game between two collegiate teams. We can't wait to take the floor against the Sun Devils in Las Vegas. It is sure to be a fun event for all."

Justin Straker, Head Coach of Arizona State University Men's Lacrosse, added, "Our players are honored to have the chance to play box lacrosse in a professional venue against a fierce rival. The box format is exhilarating and tests the athletes in new ways, enhancing skills that we know will benefit our team. We're grateful to the Las Vegas Desert Dogs for providing this platform and look forward to an exciting matchup against Arizona."

The Desert Dogs continue to bring high-energy lacrosse events to Las Vegas, creating memorable experiences for fans while supporting the growth of the sport.

