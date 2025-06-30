Sports stats

CFL Toronto Argonauts

Derek Slywka Wizardry Continues in Ottawa I CFL

June 30, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video


Derek Slywka continues to have an amazing game for the Toronto Argonauts as he picks up a blocked field goal and returns it 120 yards for an incredible touchdown.
Check out the Toronto Argonauts Statistics



Canadian Football League Stories from June 30, 2025


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    Other Recent Toronto Argonauts Stories



    Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
    OurSports Central