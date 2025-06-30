Derek Slywka Wizardry Continues in Ottawa I CFL
June 30, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video
Derek Slywka continues to have an amazing game for the Toronto Argonauts as he picks up a blocked field goal and returns it 120 yards for an incredible touchdown.
