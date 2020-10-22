Derek Reddy, Black Sox Speedy Outfielder from Pod, Signs for 2021

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Wild Things have added another outfielder to the 2021 roster, as today the team announced the signing of Natick, Massachusetts, native Derek Reddy. Reddy played for the Road Warrior Black Sox during pod play and put on a display of contact and speed on the basepaths before continuing play with the Black Sox in the Empire League series following the Washington pod.

With the Black Sox, Reddy sported a .281/.427/.406 slash line, accumulating 18 hits in 64 at bats, three doubles, a triple and a home run with nine RBI. He walked 16 times and was hit by a pitch and was 15-for-15 in the stolen base department. The 15 bags were the most in the pod.

Once Empire League play began, Reddy continued to show the speed. He slashed .353/.571/.569 in 51 at bats and 77 plate appearances in 17 games. He hit two homers and drove in 13 while going 18-for-19 in stolen base attempts. He also walked 26 times.

"We saw first-hand how tough Reddy can be to play against. He does a great job of setting the tone and leading by example," said president and general manager Tony Buccilli. "There is a confidence to his game. [He is] focused on simple execution but also getting the most out of his abilities. We felt he earned a more prominent opportunity, and we will do our best to put him in position to be a top run producer."

Reddy talked about the opportunity with the Wild Things being a "great opportunity" to showcase his skills.

"I pride myself on being a high-OBP guy that will do damage with his legs," said Reddy. "Therefore, the fans can expect a lot of walks, singles, stolen bases and runs scored. I want to be the best player I can be in order to help my team be as successful as possible."

Reddy is the third player from the Black Sox Pro Baseball organization to be signed from pod play to the Wild Things' 2021 roster. He joins fellow outfielder Nate Thompson and pitcher Max Tannenbaum.

"I've been with Joe for years, but the opportunity that he provides is unmatched anywhere else and I highly recommend getting with him if you are trying to establish yourself as a professional baseball player," said Reddy.

The right-handed hitter and Florida resident played five sports (baseball, basketball, wrestling, track and football) in high school at Xaverian Brothers. The baseball team went to the state finals in his junior year and he was a team captain as a senior. He would head to Franklin Pierce University, where he played football and baseball.

Reddy started his pro career in the Pecos League. He stole 32 bases in 57 games and was caught just four times to go along with a .336/.461/.465 slash line with Ruidoso. He drove in 30 that year with seven doubles, three triples and five home runs.

In 2019, he spent time between High Desert (Pecos) and Milwaukee (American Association) and combined to steal 55 bags. Fifty of those came in 60 games for High Desert, where he had an OBP off .516 and a batting average of .342. He hit 15 doubles, two triples and five home runs while driving in 39. He was named the Pecos League's MVP that season. In 32 games with the Milkmen, Reddy hit .264 with a .354 on-base percentage, but only attempted eight times to steal a base. He was successful in five tries.

As far as a team goal, Reddy wants to win.

"I want to win the regular season and more importantly, the league championship," he said.

Reddy is the second outfielder (Thompson) officially signed for 2021 and the seventh player overall, with more to come next week.

