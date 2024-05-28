Derek Keenan Returns for 15th Season, Quinlan and Tallevi Extended

May 28, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Derek Keenan, Jimmy Quinlan and Jeremy Tallevi to contract extensions through the 2024-25 season.

Keenan, a three-time NLL GM and coach of the year, will stay on the bench as co-head coach with Jimmy Quinlan next season, while continuing to handle general manager duties.

"There's still work to be done and I am thrilled to be a part of it from both the management and coaching side," said Keenan. "I would like to thank the Priestner Family and the entire Rush management team for the continued opportunity to work with such a great organization."

Just one ring shy of his 10th championship as either a player, coach or general manager, a new sense of optimism was found this season after the emergence of young stars like Zach Manns and Jake Boudreau.

The 62-year-old holds the NLL record for wins by a coach, but the chase for a third title in Saskatchewan remains the main target.

"I strongly believe this young team is headed in the direction everyone wants, back to championship calibre."

In 2009, Keenan joined the Rush organization, leading the club in Edmonton to a championship in 2015, followed by lifting the trophy on Saskatchewan soil in 2016 and 2018.

Quinlan, took over co-head coaching duties late in the 2021-22 season, winning his first four games. The pride of Alberta is the only member of the Rush to ever have his number raised to the rafters in SaskTel Centre.

"I'm thankful and excited for the opportunity and challenge of getting this talented young team back into the playoffs," said Quinlan. "To be able to continue to work with SEG, Derek Keenan, Jeremy Tallevi and the entire Rush staff is something I look forward to and do not take for granted."

Jeremy Tallevi's Rush connection runs deep as the defensive coordinator. In 2010, he joined Derek Keenan on the bench in Edmonton for a couple of seasons, before returning to Saskatchewan in 2018.

"I am thrilled to be back with the Rush for another season. We made great strides last year with an exciting, young team. I am eager to keep pushing forward as we take the next step in our journey. It is an honour to be behind the bench with Jimmy and Derek - two of the greatest to be involved in the game," commented Tallevi. "They are outstanding coaches, incredible leaders and even better people."

Hailing from London, Ontario, Tallevi has a long list of championships under his belt from the NLL to the Founders and Baggataway Cup.

To round out the coaching staff, goaltending coach Evan Kirk will return for his second season. Kirk, spent three seasons in Saskatchewan, winning a Champions Cup in 2018 where he outdueled Matt Vinc in front of 13,645 fans in game three of the final.

While summer ball commences across the country, next up for the Saskatchewan Rush will be free agency that opens up in August and the NLL Entry Draft which will take place in September.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from May 28, 2024

Derek Keenan Returns for 15th Season, Quinlan and Tallevi Extended - Saskatchewan Rush

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.