Denver Summit FC Signs Midfielder Yuna McCormack

Published on January 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today the signing of midfielder Yuna McCormack to a three-year contract ahead of the club's inaugural season in the National Women's Soccer League in 2026. McCormack joins Summit FC following a championship-winning collegiate career and brings intelligence, versatility, and two-way impact to Denver's midfield.

"I'm incredibly excited to join Denver Summit FC and take this next step in my career," said McCormack. "The opportunity to be part of a new club with a clear vision and strong values is something that really stood out to me. I'm grateful for the trust the club has shown in me and can't wait to help build something special in Denver."

McCormack most recently competed at Florida State University, where she played a key role in the Seminoles' 2025 NCAA National Championship run. During the 2025 season, she appeared in 22 matches with 20 starts, recording six goals, including two game winners, and three assists in 1,290 minutes. Her performances earned national recognition, including TopDrawerSoccer Preseason Best XI Second Team honors and placement on both the Preseason and Midseason Top 100 Player lists, along with CSC Academic All-District recognition.

Before joining Florida State, McCormack spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons at the University of Virginia, where she was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team and multiple academic honor rolls. At the international level, she has represented the United States for the U-14, U-15, U-16, U-18, U-19, and U-20 youth national teams.

"Yuna is a dynamic midfielder who has excelled in championship environments," said Curt Johnson, General Manager of Denver Summit FC. "She plays with confidence, has a great engine, and brings versatility on both sides of the ball. We believe she has the tools and mentality to be an important part of our midfield for years to come."

Transaction: Denver Summit FC signs midfielder Yuna McCormack to a three-year contract.

Name: Yuna McCormack

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-9

Date of Birth: November 3, 2004

Hometown: Mill Valley, Calif.

Citizenship: United States

Last Club: Florida State University

