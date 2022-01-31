Delmarva Shorebirds Announce 2022 Promotional Schedule

The Delmarva Shorebirds are excited to announce the 2022 promotional schedule for the upcoming season of Shorebirds baseball. Highlighted by fifteen (15) Fireworks Shows including the return of the July 4 game, four (4) Bobblehead Giveaways, a new Maryland Pride Themed Giveaway Series, and so much more, the Shorebirds 2022 promotional schedule has just the promotion for all fans as this year is set to be one of the best seasons yet!

To view the full promotional schedule, please keep scrolling through the article and throughout the season, fans can always buy tickets and check what promotion is upcoming by clicking on the promotions tab located on theshorebirds.com. Please note, all Shorebirds promotions are subject to change at anytime throughout the 2022 season.

April Shorebirds Promotions

Friday, April 8 - Shorebirds Opening Day

Orange T-Shirt Giveaway

Magnet Schedule Giveaway Presented by Peninsula Home Care

Saturday, April 9 - Fireworks

Friday, April 22 - 2022 Shorebirds Schedule Poster Giveaway

Saturday, April 23 - Fireworks and Scout Night Presented by Dr. Susan Vickers at Seaside Smiles

Sunday, April 24 - Sherman's Birthday Presented by Pohanka of Salisbury /// Girl Scout Day Presented by Dr. Susan Vickers at Seaside Smiles

May Shorebirds Promotions

Tuesday, May 10 - School Day Game #1 Presented by Chesapeake Health Care

Friday, May 13 - Star Wars Night with a special Star Wars Funko Pop Giveaway Presented by Pohanka of Salisbury

Saturday May 14 - Fireworks

Tuesday, May 17 - School Day Game #2 Presented by Chesapeake Health Care

Friday, May 20 - Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act

Saturday, May 21 - Fireworks

June Shorebirds Promotions

Friday, June 10 - Fireworks and Perdue Farmers Night Presented by Perdue

Saturday, June 11 - Fireworks and Little League Night

Thursday, June 23 - Maryland Pride Socks Giveaway Presented by Spicer Bros. Construction, Inc.

Friday, June 24 - Delaware State Fair Night and Team Photo Giveaway Presented by the Delaware State Fair

Saturday, June 25 - Fireworks Night Presented by Wor-Wic Community College

Scholar Athlete Night with a Special Guest Appearance by Gary Williams Presented by Mountaire Farms

July Shorebirds Promotions

Tuesday, July 4 - Fireworks

Thursday, July 7 - Maryland Pride Hat Giveaway Presented by Spicer Bros. Construction, Inc.

Friday, July 8 - Sheriff Mike Lewis Bobblehead Giveaway Presented by YDI Apparel and Yard Designs, Inc.

Saturday, July 9 - Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway Presented by Pepsi and Fireworks

Friday, July 22 - Bobblehead Giveaway (To Be Announced) -- Presented by Delaware Express

Saturday, July 23 - Fireworks and Flock for A Cure Night Presented by Preston Automotive Group

August Shorebirds Promotions

Thursday, August 4 - Maryland Pride Adley Rutschman Bobblehead Giveaway Presented by Spicer Bros. Construction, Inc.

Friday, August 5 - Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night with a Special Guest Appearance by Spider-Man

Saturday, August 6 - Fireworks and Mountaire Farms Family Night Presented by Mountaire Farms

Friday, August 12 - Fireworks and Scrapple Night

Saturday, August 13 - Fireworks

Thursday, August 25 - Maryland Pride Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway Presented by Spicer Bros. Construction, Inc.

Friday, August 26 - Bobblehead Giveaway (To Be Announced) -- Presented by Perdue

Saturday, August 27 - Fireworks and Go Purple Night Presented by Wicomico Goes Purple, Worcester Goes Purple, and Somerset Rains Purple

Sunday, August 28 - Summer Reading Program Day and Float for the Fund Day Presented by Pepsi and Georgeo's Water Ice

September Shorebirds Promotions

Thursday, September 8 - Maryland Pride Cooler Giveaway Presented by Spicer Bros. Construction, Inc.

Friday, September 9 - Margaritaville Night featuring a Beach Towel Giveaway

Saturday, September 10 - Fireworks

Sunday, September 11 - Fan Appreciation Day

Individual tickets, experience packages, and Shorebirds daily promotions will be announced at a later date. Stay tuned to theshorebirds.com and Shorebirds social media for the latest updates regarding individual tickets, promotions, and everything surrounding the Shorebirds.

The Shorebirds look forward to a fun filled 2022 season as we continue the tradition of making lifelong memories this summer right here on Delmarva. Go Shorebirds!

