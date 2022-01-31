Delmarva Shorebirds Announce 2022 Promotional Schedule
January 31, 2022 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
The Delmarva Shorebirds are excited to announce the 2022 promotional schedule for the upcoming season of Shorebirds baseball. Highlighted by fifteen (15) Fireworks Shows including the return of the July 4 game, four (4) Bobblehead Giveaways, a new Maryland Pride Themed Giveaway Series, and so much more, the Shorebirds 2022 promotional schedule has just the promotion for all fans as this year is set to be one of the best seasons yet!
To view the full promotional schedule, please keep scrolling through the article and throughout the season, fans can always buy tickets and check what promotion is upcoming by clicking on the promotions tab located on theshorebirds.com. Please note, all Shorebirds promotions are subject to change at anytime throughout the 2022 season.
April Shorebirds Promotions
Friday, April 8 - Shorebirds Opening Day
Orange T-Shirt Giveaway
Magnet Schedule Giveaway Presented by Peninsula Home Care
Saturday, April 9 - Fireworks
Friday, April 22 - 2022 Shorebirds Schedule Poster Giveaway
Saturday, April 23 - Fireworks and Scout Night Presented by Dr. Susan Vickers at Seaside Smiles
Sunday, April 24 - Sherman's Birthday Presented by Pohanka of Salisbury /// Girl Scout Day Presented by Dr. Susan Vickers at Seaside Smiles
May Shorebirds Promotions
Tuesday, May 10 - School Day Game #1 Presented by Chesapeake Health Care
Friday, May 13 - Star Wars Night with a special Star Wars Funko Pop Giveaway Presented by Pohanka of Salisbury
Saturday May 14 - Fireworks
Tuesday, May 17 - School Day Game #2 Presented by Chesapeake Health Care
Friday, May 20 - Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act
Saturday, May 21 - Fireworks
June Shorebirds Promotions
Friday, June 10 - Fireworks and Perdue Farmers Night Presented by Perdue
Saturday, June 11 - Fireworks and Little League Night
Thursday, June 23 - Maryland Pride Socks Giveaway Presented by Spicer Bros. Construction, Inc.
Friday, June 24 - Delaware State Fair Night and Team Photo Giveaway Presented by the Delaware State Fair
Saturday, June 25 - Fireworks Night Presented by Wor-Wic Community College
Scholar Athlete Night with a Special Guest Appearance by Gary Williams Presented by Mountaire Farms
July Shorebirds Promotions
Tuesday, July 4 - Fireworks
Thursday, July 7 - Maryland Pride Hat Giveaway Presented by Spicer Bros. Construction, Inc.
Friday, July 8 - Sheriff Mike Lewis Bobblehead Giveaway Presented by YDI Apparel and Yard Designs, Inc.
Saturday, July 9 - Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway Presented by Pepsi and Fireworks
Friday, July 22 - Bobblehead Giveaway (To Be Announced) -- Presented by Delaware Express
Saturday, July 23 - Fireworks and Flock for A Cure Night Presented by Preston Automotive Group
August Shorebirds Promotions
Thursday, August 4 - Maryland Pride Adley Rutschman Bobblehead Giveaway Presented by Spicer Bros. Construction, Inc.
Friday, August 5 - Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night with a Special Guest Appearance by Spider-Man
Saturday, August 6 - Fireworks and Mountaire Farms Family Night Presented by Mountaire Farms
Friday, August 12 - Fireworks and Scrapple Night
Saturday, August 13 - Fireworks
Thursday, August 25 - Maryland Pride Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway Presented by Spicer Bros. Construction, Inc.
Friday, August 26 - Bobblehead Giveaway (To Be Announced) -- Presented by Perdue
Saturday, August 27 - Fireworks and Go Purple Night Presented by Wicomico Goes Purple, Worcester Goes Purple, and Somerset Rains Purple
Sunday, August 28 - Summer Reading Program Day and Float for the Fund Day Presented by Pepsi and Georgeo's Water Ice
September Shorebirds Promotions
Thursday, September 8 - Maryland Pride Cooler Giveaway Presented by Spicer Bros. Construction, Inc.
Friday, September 9 - Margaritaville Night featuring a Beach Towel Giveaway
Saturday, September 10 - Fireworks
Sunday, September 11 - Fan Appreciation Day
Individual tickets, experience packages, and Shorebirds daily promotions will be announced at a later date. Stay tuned to theshorebirds.com and Shorebirds social media for the latest updates regarding individual tickets, promotions, and everything surrounding the Shorebirds.
The Shorebirds look forward to a fun filled 2022 season as we continue the tradition of making lifelong memories this summer right here on Delmarva. Go Shorebirds!
