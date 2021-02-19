Delmarva Shorebirds Announce 2021 Schedule

February 19, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







Today, the Delmarva Shorebirds announced the 2021 schedule featuring 60 home games at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium with Opening Night slated for Tuesday, May 4. Recently, the Shorebirds accepted the Baltimore Orioles invitation to remain their Low-A affiliate and will play in the North Division of the newly constructed Low-A East League.

Formerly a member of the South Atlantic League, the Shorebirds will now play in the Low-A East League consisting of twelve teams evenly divided into three divisions with seven teams serving as first-time opponents with no previous head-to-head meetings with the Shorebirds. Joining the Shorebirds in the North Division are the Fredericksburg Nationals (Washington Nationals), Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Indians), and Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox) who all previously played in the Advanced-A Carolina League.

"We have enjoyed a terrific partnership with the Orioles for the past 25 years and we are excited to continue to help develop the O's stars of tomorrow on their journey to Camden Yards," explained Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters. "Every year, the Orioles provide first-class talent on and off the field and we look forward to continuing to create fun, affordable, family entertainment, while helping grow our Delmarva community."

In preparation for the 2021 season, investments have been made in new protective measures to ensure fan, staff, and player safety when visiting Perdue Stadium. As of today, the Shorebirds are creating a COVID-19 readiness plan, implementing the new protective measures around Perdue Stadium, and continually working with local and state health officials to ensure a safe, fun 2021 Shorebirds gameday experience.

"While we currently are still under a limited capacity in adherence with state health guidelines, we are committed to implementing all our new protective measures immediately to ensure we are prepared to keep fans safe right now and as our capacity grows," said Bitters. "Our community and fan base has always been a top priority and we are looking forward to welcoming fans back for Shorebirds baseball in 2021."

In following all guidelines provided by state and local government, the Shorebirds will continue to monitor and adhere to all regulations while keeping fans updated with the latest information as soon as it becomes available. In the coming weeks, the Shorebirds will be reaching out through separate communication to all our partners, season ticket holders, groups, silver sluggers, individual ticket holders, staff, and fans in regards to the next steps as we approach the beginning of the season.

For the Shorebirds home game times and promotional schedule, please stay tuned to Shorebirds social media and the website as this information will be released at a separate date. To view the Shorebirds schedule, please click the button below or visit the Shorebirds website at www.theshorebirds.com.

Delmarva Shorebirds season tickets for the 2021 season are on sale now and you can place a deposit today to reserve your seat for the 2021 season. In addition, you can join the Shorebirds individual tickets priority waitlist which guarantees you first access to individual tickets when they go on sale.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from February 19, 2021

Delmarva Shorebirds Announce 2021 Schedule - Delmarva Shorebirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.