Delmarva Shorebirds 2022 Individual Tickets on Sale Now

Every promotion, every game, all the Shorebirds baseball action! Single-Game Tickets for the Shorebirds entire 2022 Season are NOW ON SALE only at theshorebirds.com/tickets!

Fireworks, Star Wars Night, Bobbleheads, Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night, Maryland Pride Themed giveaways, and so much more are scheduled for the 2022 season and tickets for every game are on sale now! To view the full promotional schedule, please scroll to the bottom of the Bird Word Newsletter.

Not only that, but the Shorebirds are excited to announce some special ticket offers that YOU do not want to miss. Special offers include guaranteed access to meet Spider-Man, a FREE Lightsaber, and an Opening Night Bash to ring in the new season in the Executive Club!

To buy tickets for any of the Shorebirds 66 home games, please click on the button below. To view and purchase any of the Shorebirds Special Ticket Offers, please click on the Special Ticket Offers Button below.

We hope you are as excited for the 2022 Shorebirds season as we are and we can't wait to welcome you to Arthur W. Perdue Stadium to make this season one of our best years yet!

Please note: the Shorebirds have a new ticketing partner this year for the 2022 season. If you have not already done so, you will need to create a new account when purchasing tickets as your login credentials from previous seasons will not work. To create an account, click the 'Sign Up' button when you reach the login step of the purchase process.

