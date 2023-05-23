Delmarva Dominates Lynchburg in Series Opener

May 23, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (20-18) returned home from a two-week road trip with an emphatic, 11-3 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats (20-20) on Tuesday afternoon.

The Shorebirds' offense wasted no time grabbing the lead as they struck for six, first-inning runs. Creed Willems got it started with an RBI single to score Elio Prado. Stiven Acevedo followed suit by dropping a single into right-center to bring in Samuel Basallo, stretching the lead to 2-0. The third run would score on a dropped strike three as Adam Crampton made it to first base on a ball to the backstop with Willems coming home on the play. Delmarva kept the beat going with an opposite-field hit by Luis Gonzalez to score Stiven Acevedo. Angel Tejada made it 5-0 on an RBI single. Elio Prado capped the inning with a run-scoring, base hit to center to complete the six-run frame, with all the damage occurring with two outs.

The Hillcats produced their first run in the fourth on an infield single by Pres Cavenaugh as Guy Lipscomb scored, making it 6-1.

But Delmarva got that run back plus another with an RBI triple by Elio Prado, followed by a single off the bat of Douglas Hodo to bring in Prado, giving the Shorebirds their largest lead of seven at 8-1.

Lynchburg would try to make something happen in the top of the sixth as Maick Collado scored two with a double to make it 8-3, but got thrown out at third base by Samuel Basallo as he tried to stretch the play, ending the Hillcats' momentum.

The Shorebirds then used a pair of extra-base hits to put the game away for good as Basallo ripped a double off the wall in right field to push the advantage to 9-3.

An inning later, Angel Tejada hit his second home run in less than a week as knocked one out over the right-field wall to give the Shorebirds an edge of 11-3 with his two-run shot. They would go on to win by that score as they cruised their way to a victory over the Hillcats.

Deivy Cruz (4-0) picked up the win in relief for the Shorebirds with Lynchburg starter Yorman Gomez (1-2) taking the loss.

Delmarva's offense used a strong all-around effort offensively, led by Angel Tejada who matched his career high with three RBI on three hits, falling just a triple shy of the cycle. Elio Prado reach all five times in the game, including three hits, his tenth multi-hit game of the season. Samuel Basallo added to his Carolina League-leading RBI total by picking up his 35th on his two-bagger in the sixth inning.

The Shorebirds will go for consecutive victories over the Hillcats on Wednesday night Bradley Brehmer taking the mound to face Alonzo Richardson for Lynchburg. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.