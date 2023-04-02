Delaware Sweeps Weekend Series in Watertown

Watertown, NY - The third game of the weekend , and second in a row against the Delaware Thunder, took place on a rare Sunday evening matchup at the Watertown Municipal Arena, with the Wolves looking to bounce back from a 6-1 loss on Saturday.

It took just nine seconds for the tensions from last night to spill over into this evening. First, Trevor Lord would get called for a roughing penalty right in front of the Watertown bench, which began a series of pushing and shoving matches, which then lead to Charlie Pens getting a whole hand full of Jakub Volf's jersey and dragged him around the ice while the officials tried to separate them. The result would be Pens getting a holding call. Both Pens and Lord got 2 minute minors.

The Thunder struck first again tonight when Esa Patton lit the lamp for his first professional goal, on a blast from the left point, beating Watertown's Ismael Ralston who was getting his first pro start in net to put Delaware up 1-0.

The first heavyweight battle came at the 13:24 mark when Delaware's Richard Pinkowski and the Wolves Tim Payne decided to square up. Payne would end up landing a bunch of right hand lobs before taking Pinkowski to the ice. Both would get 5 minute majors on the play.

The Period ended with Delaware enjoying the 1-0 lead while also outshooting Watertown 20 to 12.

The tempers were kept in check in period number two as both teams settled into offensive mode, and tried to take advantage of some good scoring opportunities. Ralston and Thunder starter Jacob Gnidzeijko were both up to the challenge with both denting some hard shots.

Watertown finally got on the board at the 16.54 mark when Zac Horn was on the receiving end of a sharp Tom Payne pass, and was able to lift the puck over Gnidziejko's shoulder, knotting the game at one a piece. Ismael Ralston also got credited with an assist, his second of the night.

That goal would be the only point of the second period, and send the game to the third tied at 1-1. Watertown outshot Delaware in the frame 26 to 16.

The third period ended up being a scoreless affair that again featured some outstanding goalkeeping at both ends of the ice, which then sent the game to overtime.

Watertown would up outshoot Delaware 4-0 in the extra frame until the Thunders Andrei Ivanov was able to get to the left faceoff circle and rifle a shot across the front of Raslton and to the back of the net, giving Delaware the overtime winner and a sweep of the weekend set.

The Wolves return home next Friday and Saturday nights for their final regular season home games as they host the Port Huron Prowlers.

