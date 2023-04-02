Sea Wolves Fall 6-3 in Carolina Finale

Winston-Salem, NC - After scoring three goals in the first period, the (15-33-4) Mississippi Sea Wolves went silent the remainder of Sunday's game as they dropped a 6-3 final score to the (38-12-2) Carolina Thunderbirds.

Six combined goals were scored in the opening 20 minutes of play. The Sea Wolves saw theirs come from Kyle Russell, Matt Caranci and Ethan Busch-Anderson. Russell's goal was his second in as many games. Caranci's centering drive came during his 300th career professional game.

The Thunderbirds matched those numbers between Josh Koepplinger and Jiri Pestuka, who scored twice.

The second period saw a completely different flow, with one goal being scored by Carolina's Petr Panacek (4:55) from the high slot to make it 4-3 Thunderbirds.

Gus Ford of the Thunderbirds showed an individual effort in front of the cage and grew the score to 5-3 at the 8:26 marker. Carolina put the icing on the cake with an empty net tally from Lucas Rowe in thefinal moments.

Greg Hussey led Carolina to victory between the pipes with 29 saves. The Sea Wolves goaltending was split up between starter Blake Weyrick and backup Joe Sheppard, who entered the game at 4:55 of the second period.

The Sea Wolves will head home to begin a two-game series against the Motor City Rockers this Friday, April 7. The opener begins at 7:05pm inside the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

