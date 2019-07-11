Defenseman Condon Signs for 2019-20 Season

HUNTSVILLE - Havoc defender Pat Condon is set to return for a second year with the Huntsville Havoc following an announcement by Head Coach Glenn Detulleo on Wednesday.

Condon, the Merrick, New York native, appeared in 45 games in his rookie season with the Havoc. He assisted on 14 goals and scored five of his own.

Condon (6-0, 183) played some of his best games against Evansville, scoring the game winning goal against the Thunderbolts on December 14th before putting together a three-assist performance in another win one weekend later.

Condon is the second player from the 2018-19 championship season to sign off the coaches' protected list.

The Havoc will honor the back-to-back President's Cup winners by raising the championship banner at the first home game of the 2019-20 season on Friday, November 1. Follow the Havoc social media for details and a full schedule when it is released.

