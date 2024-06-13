Defenseman Colin Swoyer Recalled by Hershey

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that defenseman Colin Swoyer has been recalled by Hershey (AHL). He will join the Bears for their Calder Cup Final series which begins tomorrow night.

Swoyer, 26, skated in 40 games for the Stingrays this season and tallied seven points (two goals, five assists). He tallied three assists in three AHL games for the Bears this season.

The smooth-skating defenseman has 14 points (one goal, 13 assists) in 45 career AHL games and eight points (two goals, six assists) in 46 career ECHL games.

Before turning pro, Swoyer played for seasons of college hockey at Michigan Tech University and tallied 72 points (14 goals, 58 assists) in 141 career NCAA games.

