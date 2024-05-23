Defenseman Andre Anania Signs AHL Deal
May 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
Andre Anania is headed to Charlotte after signing a one-year, two-way AHL contract for next season.
Anania, 21, posted 87 points (21g, 66a) in 180 OHL games over three seasons with Sudbury. The Ontario-born defenseman led all Wolves blue liners in goals last season and ranked second in points.
