Defenseman Andre Anania Signs AHL Deal

May 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Andre Anania is headed to Charlotte after signing a one-year, two-way AHL contract for next season.

Anania, 21, posted 87 points (21g, 66a) in 180 OHL games over three seasons with Sudbury. The Ontario-born defenseman led all Wolves blue liners in goals last season and ranked second in points.

