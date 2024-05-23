Monsters Announce Broadcast Information for Eastern Conference Finals

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced today broadcast information for the Eastern Conference Finals versus the Hershey Bears, beginning Thursday, May 30th at 7 pm EST at GIANT Center in Hershey, PA. Games 1 and 2 of the series will be televised, live from Hershey, on CW 43 WUAB. Longtime "Voice of the Monsters" Tony Brown will handle the play-by-play alongside analysts Brad Thiessen and Jock Callander.

Games 1, 2, 4, and a potential game 6 will air on Newsradio WTAM 1100 while all games will continue to be simulcast on the Monsters' flagship station, FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler. All games are also available for free audio streaming on the iHeartRadio app, and available live and on-demand via the AHL's streaming service, AHLTV. The full Eastern Conference Finals broadcast schedule is included below.

"As the Monsters drive toward Cleveland's 11th Calder Cup, we are extremely excited to partner with our great friends at WUAB to bring the thrills and excitement of the Eastern Conference Finals to living rooms across Northeast Ohio," said Monsters President Mike Ostrowski on Thursday. "For those unable to make the trip to Hershey, our expanded coverage on WTAM and The Gambler, along with our WUAB telecasts, will ensure that Monsters fans will have a front-row seat to what is sure to be a memorable series between two outstanding teams."

The Monsters also announced Thursday that Pioneer, located at 1979 West 25th Street in Cleveland, will host Official Monsters Watch Parties for all Eastern Conference Finals road games. Watch party information, as well as ticket information for Eastern Conference Finals home games, can be found at clevelandmonsters.com/playoffs. Eastern Conference Finals tickets are on sale now.

Game Date/Time Venue Broadcast Information

1 Thurs., May 30th, 7 pm EST GIANT Center

TV: CW 43 WUAB

Radio: Newsradio WTAM 1100, FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler

Streaming: AHLTV

2 Sat., June 1st, 7 pm EST GIANT Center

TV: CW 43 WUAB

Radio: Newsradio WTAM 1100, FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler

Streaming: AHLTV

3 Tues., June 4th, 7 pm EST Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Radio: FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler

Streaming: AHLTV

4 Thurs., June 6th, 7 pm EST Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Radio: Newsradio WTAM 1100, FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler

Streaming: AHLTV

5 * Sat., June 8th, 7 pm EST Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Radio: FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler

Streaming: AHLTV

6 * Mon., June 10th, 7 pm EST GIANT Center TV: TBD

Radio: Newsradio WTAM 1100, FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler

Streaming: AHLTV

7 * Wed., June 12th, 7 pm EST GIANT Center TV: TBD

Radio: FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler

Streaming: AHLTV

* If Necessary

