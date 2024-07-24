Defender Moises Hernandez Returns to Sidekicks, Re-Signs Until 2026

July 24, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Dallas Sidekicks News Release







Allen, Texas - The Dallas Sidekicks have announced the re-signing of Guatemalan Defender, Moises Hernandez, until 2026. The 2023-2024 season marked Hernandez's first season with the Sidekicks and in the MASL. Per team and league guidelines, additional terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Hernandez grew up in Seagoville, Texas, and played with the FC Dallas academy from 2008-2010. In 2010, Hernandez signed a Homegrown contract with FC Dallas starting his professional soccer career. Since then, Hernandez has played for seven different clubs including teams in Guatemala and Costa Rica.

Not only has Hernandez represented many clubs, but he has also represented the United States at the U-20 level before making the switch to Guatemala on the senior level. Hernandez has appeared in over 25 matches with the Guatemala National team which included World Cup Qualifying matches, CONCACAF Gold Cup matches, and many international friendlies.

On December 1, 2024, Hernandez signed with the Dallas Sidekicks starting his professional indoor soccer career. With his wealth of knowledge, Hernandez made an immediate impact on the Sidekicks defense. In the 15 games he appeared in, Hernandez blocked 13 opponent shots and was a strong defender on the field. Hernandez also scored five goals during the season and had one assist.

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2024-2025 season are on sale now! Visit dallassidekicks.com/seasontickets or call the office at 469-393-0160 to find the perfect ticket package for you!

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from July 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.