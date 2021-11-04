Deck the Ballpark Bigger and Better

(York, Pa.) - York's newest holiday tradition is back and even bigger for 2021. The York Revolution announced today it will host a new and improved version of "Spruce'd Up! A Celebration of Trees presented by Traditions Bank" at the ballpark in downtown York. The free public event, made possible by Traditions Bank's support, will be open from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from Black Friday through December 19.

Marking its second year and billed as a "tree-mendous" holiday display, shopping village, and one-of-a-kind fundraiser, Spruce'd Up will feature dozens of live trees sponsored and decorated by local businesses and organizations in a contest to benefit area nonprofits. Visitors to the ballpark's concourse will be encouraged to vote for their favorite trees, with three winning trees earning cash donations to the nonprofit organizations of the decorators' choice.

New this year, the event will also include a holiday market, featuring a rotating selection of area retailers selling a diverse range of seasonal items and gifts on the ballpark concourse. Created in partnership with Downtown Inc and Bonneau & Associations, the market will feature at least six different downtown merchants each night of Spruce'd Up.

The Revolution added that food and beverages, including alcohol, will be on sale each evening. Thanks to the sponsorship of T-Mobile, the team has also crafted a robust schedule of entertainment and promotions for the 12-night event, including a visit by Santa and his elves, a gingerbread house contest, carolers and live music, cookie decorating, holiday character appearances, and more.

The full schedule of entertainment, as well as York Revolution retail and ticket offers, will be available at www.SprucedUpYork.com.

"The holidays are such a beautiful time in the York area, and we are very excited to make our mark on the most festive season of the year," said Gene Draganosky, President and CEO of Traditions Bank. "We are thrilled that this year's event will include even more of our great community and really looking forward to helping our customers and friends celebrate the season together."

