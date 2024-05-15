De Paula Homers in Rancho Win

May 15, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes continued their domination of division-rival Inland Empire on Wednesday afternoon, taking a 5-2 decision over the 66ers at LoanMart Field.

The win is Rancho's fifth straight overall and gives them seven wins in eight games against Inland Empire this year.

Josue De Paula cracked his first homer of the year to break a 1-1 tie in the third and Jose Rodriguez (5-1) allowed just one earned run, while striking out nine batters over five innings.

De Paula's homer came with Wilman Diaz aboard against Inland Empire starter Francis Texido (1-3), giving Rancho a 3-1 lead in the third.

Inland Empire closed to within a run in the fifth, making it 3-2.

The Rancho bullpen took over the rest of the way, as Jorge Gonzalez, Christian Ruebeck and Reynaldo Yean combined for four scoreless innings, with Yean earning his third save of the year.

The Quakes (21-12) will send Payton Martin (0-1) to the mound on Thursday night, as he'll take on Inland Empire's Riley Bauman (1-2) at 6:30pm. Thursday is Thirsty Thursday, presented by the Kindred Corporation, with drink specials throughout the night. Thursday is also Chaquetas Night, as the Quakes will be wearing their special uniforms! Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

