DC Power Football Club Signs Fort Lauderdale United FC Goalkeeper Makenna Gottschalk

July 5, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club has signed Fort Lauderdale United FC goalkeeper Makenna Gottschalk, ahead of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season pending league and federation approval.

"We're excited to welcome Makenna Gottschalk to Power FC for the 2025/26 season," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "Makenna joins Power FC after a successful first season with Fort Lauderdale, who made it to the USL Super League Final in June. She's determined to earn her spot in goal and make an impact on the field as we continue to bolster our roster in preparation for the season starting in August."

Gottschalk appeared in five games (four starts) with Fort Lauderdale in its inaugural season, amassing 414 minutes. The 26-year-old goalkeeper recorded 21 saves earning a 77.8% save percentage for the 2024/25 Gainbridge Super League runners-up.

Before joining Fort Lauderdale United FC, Gottschalk appeared in 12 games (11 starts) in 992 minutes on her first professional contract with SCU Torreense in Portugal (2023/24) and earned three clean sheets in 2024 in a 1-0 win against Vilaverdense FC (Feb. 10), 4-0 against Valadares Gaia (March 17) and a 0-0 draw against Racing Power FC (April 13).

Gottschalk played on South Georgia Tormenta FC of the USL W League in 2022 ahead of her fifth season in the NCAA. Tormenta FC finished 10-1-4, claiming the inaugural USL W league championship title in its 2-1 victory against Minnesota Aurora FC.

Over five collegiate seasons, Gottschalk began her career at Daytona State College (2018-19) before transferring to New Mexico State University, where she played from 2020 to 2022. She started all 52 matches during her three seasons with the Aggies and left her mark as one of the program's top goalkeepers.

In 2020-21, Gottschalk started 12 matches and recorded 59 saves, earning All-WAC honorable mention and WAC Defensive Player of the Week honors on March 8, 2021. As a senior in 2021, she made 86 saves, ranking fourth in the conference and fifth all time in single-season saves at New Mexico State.

She capped her collegiate career with a standout 2022 season, leading the WAC with 11 shutouts and tallying 91 saves. In the WAC Championship match, she made six saves against Utah Valley to help secure the program's first conference title. Gottschalk finished her Aggies career with 235 saves - third most in school history - and earned multiple honors, including WAC Tournament MVP, All-WAC Tournament Team, Second Team All-WAC, and four WAC Defensive Player of the Week awards.

At Daytona State, Gottschalk appeared in 21 matches (21 starts) across two seasons, logging 1,854 minutes and recording 110 saves to open her collegiate career.

The West Minster, Colorado native attended Legacy High School.

DC Power FC returns home to Audi Field on Saturday, Aug. 30 to open the 2025/26 season against Spokane Zephyr FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.

Makenna Gottschalk

Position: Goalkeeper

Birthplace: West Minster, CO

Birthdate: 11/4/1999

Height: 5'8''

Age: 26

