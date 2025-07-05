Lexington SC Re-Signs Goalkeeper Sarah Cox Ahead of 2025/26 Season

July 5, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







Lexington, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club has re-signed goalkeeper  Sarah Cox  ahead of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, bringing back a key figure from its inaugural campaign.

Cox made her presence known with several big moments between the posts, including a highlight-reel stop at home against Brooklyn FC that earned her  USL Super League Save of the Year  honors. Whether called upon as a starter or stepping in when needed, Cox showed poise, sharp instincts, and the kind of fearless mentality fans love to rally behind.

With Cox back in goal, Lexington retains a steady and trusted presence as it looks to build on the foundation laid last season and continue pushing forward in year two.

The road to the 2025/26 season begins July 13 as Lexington SC takes on Racing Louisville FC in a preseason battle at Lynn Family Stadium.







