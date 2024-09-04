DC Power Football Club Signs Former Atlético Madrid Defender Amanda Frisbie and Former Houston Dash Defender Madison Wolfbauer

September 4, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club (Power FC) has signed two veteran defenders, Amanda Frisbie from Spain's Top Division of Liga F and Madison Wolfbauer from the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), pending league and federation approval. The club announced that single-game tickets to Power FC's inaugural 2024/25 USL Super League season at Audi Field went on sale on Aug. 22. To purchase tickets, click HERE. Power FC will play its home opener at Audi Field against Fort Lauderdale United FC on Friday, Sept. 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

"We are excited to bolster our roster with the additions of Amanda [Frisbie] and Madison [Wolfbauer]," Frédéric Brillant, Power FC Head Coach, said. "Amanda joins the team with a lot of professional experience and will provide additional stability to our backline. Madison will bring versatility as a hard-nosed defender with a history of scoring goals. We're excited to welcome them to the lineup."

Club President Jordan Stuart added, "We had an opportunity to bolster our club's depth a few days before the transfer window closed and feel that signing both Amanda and Madison, we added impact players not just within our lineup but across the Super League as a whole. They each have played at the highest levels of women's soccer and will continue to build on that experience as leaders within our club and backline."

Amanda Frisbie, 32, joins Power FC after an illustrious 11-year professional career that spans the United States, Iceland, Australia, Norway, and Spain. The defender spent the 2023/24 season with Levante Las Planas in Spain's Liga F, the highest tier of women's professional soccer in Spain. Last season, the defender made 11 appearances (eight starts) and completed 707 minutes for the side - her second stint in Liga F following 2019 - 2022 split between Madrid CFF and Atlético Madrid. Frisbie started the 2023 season with SK Brann in the Norwegian top division after signing with the club in January 2023. Frisbie scored one goal in 15 appearances (11 starts) and completed 1,065 minutes for Brann in 2023.

Hailing from the Dallas, Texas region, Frisbie started her professional career when she was selected by Seattle Reign FC seventh overall in the first round of the 2014 NWSL College Draft. She subsequently signed a professional contract with the club. After an injury kept her sidelined for the 2014 season, Frisbie was traded to the Western New York Flash on March 30, 2015. After making her professional debut with the club, Frisbie scored one goal in four appearances for the side before being traded to FC Kansas City in November 2015. Frisbie made three appearances for the side then signed with Stjarnan Women in Iceland in July 2016. The defender made nine appearances for the club that season and played a key role in Stjarnan winning the league championship that year. Following her stint in Iceland, Frisbie returned to the United States in 2017 when the Boston Breakers signed her as a Discovery Player ahead of the 2017 season. After making 12 appearances (nine starts) for the side, Frisbie was loaned to Perth Glory in Australia for the 2017/18 season. She made 12 appearances for the Australian side before returning to the United States. Frisbie was then selected 19th overall by Sky Blue FC (now known as NJ/NJ Gotham FC) in the 2018 NWSL Dispersal Draft. In one season with Sky Blue, Frisbie made 17 appearances (15 starts) and completed 1,286 minutes. On Nov. 14, 2018, the 32-year-old signed with Klepp IL in the Norwegian first division.

Before starting her professional career, Frisbie was a standout at the University of Portland from 2010 to 2013. Frisbie played forward when she first started her collegiate career before moving to center back in her senior year. In four years, she scored 31 goals in 71 appearances and was named a Hermann Trophy semifinalist in addition to being named the 2013 WCC Defender of the Year. In her senior year, she helped the team record nine shutouts and finished second on the team for goals (8).

Detroit, Mich.-native Madison Wolfbauer, 25, joins Power FC after a stint with the Houston Dash in the NWSL. The converted forward signed with Houston on a National Team Replacement Contract on July 19, 2024 and made two appearances off the bench for the Dash. Prior to her spell with Houston, Wolfbauer led the North Carolina Courage team to the final of The Soccer Tournament (TST) 2024, a 7-on-7 tournament held in Cary, North Carolina from June 5-10, and showed her offensive capability by scoring five goals in the competition on the way to earning the women's golden boot. She was named to the TST Women's Best Seven Team.

Wolfbauer began her professional career in Europe when she signed with Thonon Evian Grande Genève FC in France at the start of the 2022 season. The defender then signed with ÍBV-íþróttafélag in Iceland to finish the 2022 season. The following year, she signed with Keflavík in Iceland and scored two goals in 23 appearances for the side.

Featuring as the lead striker, Wolfbauer had an impressive collegiate career with Bowling Green State University in NCAA Division I where she played two years in 2020 and 2021. She scored 15 goals and recorded two assists in 29 appearances for Bowling Green over two seasons and won the 2021 Mid-American Conference (MAC) title. During her final season, Wolfbauer scored 10 goals with the Falcons and was named the MAC Offensive Player of the Year. Wolfbauer was named to the All-MAC First Team in back-to-back seasons for the Falcons and earned a spot on the MAC's All-Tournament Team in 2021.

The inaugural Super League season kicked off on Aug. 17, 2024, and will run through Spring 2025, inclusive of a Winter Break hiatus, with the Power FC home opener at Audi Field scheduled for September 13 against Fort Lauderdale United FC. For fans looking to purchase tickets, click HERE.

Amanda Frisbie

Position: Defender

Birthplace: North Richland Hills, Texas

Country: United States

Birthdate: 05/29/1992

Age: 32

Height: 5'8"

Status: Domestic

Madison Wolfbauer

Position: Defender

Birthplace: Canton, Michigan

Country: United States

Birthdate: 02/08/1999

Age: 25

Height: 5'10"

Status: Domestic

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from September 4, 2024

DC Power Football Club Signs Former Atlético Madrid Defender Amanda Frisbie and Former Houston Dash Defender Madison Wolfbauer - DC Power FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.