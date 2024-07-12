DC Power Football Club Sign Myra Konte and Alex Kirnos

July 12, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

WASHINGTON - DC Power Football Club have announced the signings of local Woodbridge, VA natives Myra Konte, the 2021 NWSL 30th Overall draft pick and 2020 SEC Tournament MVP and decorated college star midfielder Alexeis "Alex" Kirnos, the first three-time Big South Tournament Champion in Radford University's history pending league and federation approval. For fans interested in pre-sale priority access ahead of Power FC's inaugural 2024/25 Super League season, click HERE.

"We are proud to announce the additions of DMV natives Myra Konte and Alex Kirnos to our team," said Frédéric Brillant, Head Coach of Power FC. "Myra [Konte] and Alex [Kirnos] are valuable additions to our growing roster and will play key roles for our club this season. Konte provides us with great defensive acumen, strength on the ball, and will help fortify our backline. Alex [Kirnos] gives us versatility throughout the midfield and is a true two-way player. We are excited to have both players on our roster for the upcoming season."

Club President Jordan Stuart added, "As we continue to grow as a club and make our mark on the local soccer landscape in Washington, D.C., we are proud to welcome two players from the Woodbridge, VA (Prince William County) area that will help us succeed in our first Super League season. Myra and Alex will play key roles for our club this season and each has led her respective teams to multiple trophies at the NCAA Division One level. Both are true examples of the pathway USL Super League provides - Myra joins us as a standout former USYNT pool player that now continues her professional career after being drafted into the NWSL while Alex was identified from the local USL W League Virginia Marauders FC program under Head Coach Jane Dawber where Alex was a star this past Spring."

Power FC have added Radford University midfielder Alex Kirnos to their inaugural roster. The Woodbridge, VA, native finished her career with 17 goals (including seven game-winning goals) and 21 assists in 86 appearances (74 starts) for the Highlanders. Kirnos finished her collegiate career with a stellar final season, becoming the first Radford women's soccer player to win three Big South Tournament championships in their career. The 5-foot-7-inch midfielder was named to the Big South all-conference first-team and the United Coaches all-southeast second-team. She joined the USL W League Virginia Marauders FC for the Spring, 2024 season and was quickly identified as a young player ready to move up and offered a contract at the professional level.

Defender Myra Konte joins Power FC following an impressive collegiate career at Vanderbilt University in which she collected numerous honors including 2020 SEC Tournament MVP, 2020 SEC All-Tournament Team, 2020 All-Southeast Region Second Team, 2019 SEC Academic Honor Roll, 2017 SEC All-Freshman Team, and 2017 SEC All-Tournament Team. In 61 appearances for the Commodores, the Woodbridge, Virginia native tallied three goals and three assists. Following the college ranks, Konte was selected 30th overall in the 2021 NWSL Draft by the North Carolina Courage - becoming the first Vanderbilt University player ever selected in the NWSL Draft.

The inaugural Super League season kicks off on Aug. 17, 2024, and will run through Spring 2025, inclusive of a Winter Break hiatus, with the Power FC home opener at Audi Field scheduled for September 13 against Fort Lauderdale United FC. For fans interested in pre-sale priority access, click HERE.

Myra Konte

Position: Defender

Birthplace: Woodbridge, Va.

Country: United States

Birthdate: 10/13/1998

Age: 25

Height: 5'7"

Status: Domestic

Alexeis "Alex" Kirnos

Position: Midfield/Forward

Birthplace: Woodbridge, Va.

Country: United States

Birthdate: 3/17/2001

Age: 23

Height: 5'7"

Status: Domestic

