DC Power Football Club Announces Front-Of-Kit Partnership with Agile Defense

August 16, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

WASHINGTON, DC - DC Power Football Club today announced a multi-year front-of-kit partnership with Agile Defense, an organization at the forefront of cutting-edge data analytics and cyber solutions. This partnership represents an incredible milestone for Power FC as it launches the club's first season with the first front-of-kit sponsorship in club history. The Agile Defense logo will be featured prominently on the front of Power FC's home and away kits for the start of the inaugural United Soccer League (USL) Super League season, which is set to kick off on the road against Carolina Ascent FC on Saturday, August 17. The USL Super League is a newly launched first division professional women's soccer league. In addition to the kit, Agile Defense branding will be featured at Power FC home games throughout the season. For fans looking to secure Season Ticket Memberships for Power FC's inaugural 2024/25 Super League season, click HERE.

"We are thrilled to enter into a partnership with Agile Defense, who is best-in-class within the cyber and data analytics space," said Jordan Stuart, Power FC Club President and Co-Owner. "This is an exciting time for the club as Power FC gets ready to kick off their inaugural season in the Super League. Agile Defense is providing invaluable resources to Power FC and shares a commitment to providing women with new and exciting opportunities in professional soccer. We're excited to welcome Agile Defense to the Power FC family and are excited to start this first Super League season with Agile as our partner."

"DC Power reflects the same spirit of adaptability, endurance, and evolution that drives our always evolving Agile Defense team," said Rick Wagner, Chief Executive Officer of Agile Defense. "This partnership is about expanding opportunity for women in football, creating opportunities for fans across the DMV to come together, and investing in the community that fuels our Agile Defense team."

Whether developing specialized solutions, contextualizing data, or strengthening cybersecurity, Agile Defense's expertise is instrumental in safeguarding our nation's sensitive assets. Agile Defense works at the forefront of the digital and cyber domain, serving critical national security and civilian missions. Agile Defense's ethos of teamwork and collaboration, combined with its global presence and dynamic capabilities, enables the company to deliver excellence across all domains.

The inaugural Super League season kicks off on August 17, 2024 and will run through the Spring of 2025, inclusive of a Winter Break hiatus through February 13, 2025, with the Power FC home opener at Audi Field scheduled for September 13 against Fort Lauderdale United FC.

