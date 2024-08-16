USL Super League Kicks off this Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. - The USL Super League is ready to go!

The historic launch of the USL Super League, a new Division One professional women's soccer league, will take place this weekend, August 17-18. An opening-night doubleheader on Saturday and a marquee matchup on Sunday night will see the league's vision come to life for the first time, bringing more professional women's soccer closer to home for fans across the country.

Every USL Super League match, including the three games of the Inaugural Weekend, is available to stream live on Peacock in the United States. Matches are available to watch internationally via additional broadcast platforms.

"This weekend's USL Super League kickoff is a historic moment in the women's soccer movement and a testament to the dedication of so many people - players, coaches, referees, owners, executives, and, of course, fans - who have worked to grow the game in our country," said Amanda Vandervort, USL Super League President. "Our clubs are ready for this moment, and our players are excited to take the field and show the fans that they will deliver for their club and their community. Everyone involved is truly dedicated to building something special in the USL Super League."

The USL Super League has been developed to provide more opportunities to players, fans, and communities and features eight clubs in its inaugural season: Brooklyn FC, Carolina Ascent FC, Dallas Trinity FC, DC Power FC, Fort Lauderdale United FC, Lexington SC, Spokane Zephyr FC, and Tampa Bay Sun FC.

Unique to soccer leagues in North America, the USL Super League will play on the fall-to-spring calendar that is widely used around the world. After kicking off this weekend, the Fall Season will run through Dec. 14 before taking a winter break. The Spring Season will run from mid-February through May, followed by the USL Super League Playoffs and Final in early June.

The USL Super League sits at the top the USL's distinct youth-to-pro women's pathway, which includes the USL W League, the leading pre-professional women's soccer league in the United States; the USL Academy, an advanced talent-development platform connected to professional and pre-professional USL clubs; and USL Youth, a premier national youth competition.

Ahead of the inaugural season, the USL Super League has partnered with multiple brands dedicated to the growth of women's sports, including SeatGeek, Official Ticketing Partner; SELECT, Official Match Ball Provider; Capelli Sport, Official Uniform and On Field Apparel Partner; Sequel, Official Tampon; Opta/Stats Perform, Official Data Provider; and Bellevue University, Official Education Partner.

Saturday, August 17

Carolina Ascent FC vs. DC Power FC, 7:00PM ET | American Legion Memorial Stadium

Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC, 9:00PM ET/6:00PM PT | ONE Spokane Stadium

Sunday, August 18

Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC, 6:30PM ET | Riverfront Stadium

Additional debuts: Lexington SC will play its season-opener on Sunday, August 25, when it travels to face Carolina Ascent FC at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte. Brooklyn FC will open its season on Saturday, August 31, when it hosts Carolina Ascent FC at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn's iconic Coney Island neighborhood.

