DC Power Football Club Announce Signed Players Ahead of Inaugural 2024/25 Season

July 9, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

WASHINGTON, DC - DC Power Football Club have announced their roster ahead of the inaugural 2024/25 United Soccer League (USL) Super League season that is set to kick off on Saturday, Aug. 17 against Carolina Ascent FC at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Power FC previously announced the signing of forward Jorian Baucom on June 27 in addition to midfielder Anna Bagley and goalkeeper Adelaide Gay on June 28. Power FC will make additional announcements about player signings as the club continues to bolster their roster ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Power FC have begun preseason training at the Inova Performance Complex in Leesburg, Va., as they prepare for the 2024/25 season.

"We are thrilled to announce the talented roster that we have assembled ahead of the inaugural season," Jordan Stuart, Power FC Club President, said. "Working closely with Head Coach, Frédéric Brillant, we have identified and recruited players that match his vision and philosophy on the field. We are extremely confident in this group and believe they will compete for the championship from the beginning. We still have a lot of work to do to round out this roster, but we are excited to get them all on the field together this week as we build fitness and a team identity ahead of the start of the season."

The inaugural Super League season kicks off on August 17, 2024, and will run through Spring 2025, inclusive of a Winter Break hiatus, with the Power FC home opener at Audi Field scheduled for September 13 against Fort Lauderdale United FC.

Roster:

#: Name: Position: Age: Birthdate: Birthplace: Former club:

33 ADELAIDE GAY GK 34 11/3/89 Princeton, NJ Fortuna Hjørring

25 ALEX KIRNOS CM 23 3/17/01 Alexandria, VA

24 AMBER DiOrio CB / LB 24 10/21/99 Gainesville, VA Pumas UNAM

2 ANNA BAGLEY CM 23 1/30/01 Charlton, MA

17 CHARLIE ESTCOURT OM 26 5/27/98 Reading, UK Reading Birmingham Coventry

12 CLAIRE CONSTANT CB 24 10/19/99 Alexandria, VA S.C.U. Torreense

10 GRACE NGOCK CM 31 6/12/93 Douala, Cameroon En Avant Guingamp Féminines

5 JORIAN BAUCOM FWD 27 8/4/96 Scottsdale, AZ Hibernian NC Courage Racing Louisville

21 KATRINA GUILLOU OM / F 30 12/19/93 Washington, D.C. Hammarby IF Piteå IF

7 MARIAH LEE W 28 6/30/96 Covington, WA Adelaide United Celtic OL Reign

1 MORGAN AQUINO GK 22 8/4/01 Perth, Australia Perth Glory

8 MYRA KONTE LB 25 10/13/1998 Woodbridge, VA NC Courage

14 PHOEBE CANOLES W 22 8/1/01 Baltimore, MD

3 SUSANNA FRIEDRICHS RB 25 10/29/98 Richmond, VA Keflavik FC UMF Selfoss (Iceland) Napoli Houston Dash

4 ABBEY-LEIGH STRINGER CB /CM 29 5/17/95 Nuneaton, UK West Ham Everton

