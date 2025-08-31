DC Power FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC - Game Highlights
Published on August 30, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)
DC Power FC YouTube Video
Spokane Zephyr's Lena Silano records a first half brace but a 75th minute goal from Sydney Cummings help DC Power rally to a 2-2 draw at Audi Field.
