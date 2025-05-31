DC Defenders Week 10 Postgame Press Conference: United Football League
May 31, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
D.C. Defenders YouTube Video
Watch the postgame press conference after the DC Defenders' Week 10 lost against the St. Louis Battlehawks. #UFL #football
Check out the D.C. Defenders Statistics
United Football League Stories from May 31, 2025
- St. Louis Defeats D.C. 13-8 - D.C. Defenders
- Battlehawks Claim Victory Over Defenders, 13-8 - St. Louis Battlehawks
