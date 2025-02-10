DC Defenders Announce 2025 Season Bar Network Partners

February 10, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

D.C. Defenders News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The DC Defenders announced today a collaboration with over a dozen local establishments to create the Defenders Bar Network for the 2025 spring football season. Each bar, brewery, and eatery serve as a gathering place for Defenders fans to enjoy game day food and drink specials as well as watch parties when the team is on the road. Throughout the year, the Defenders will also host events at official Bar Network partner locations that include player meet and greets and merchandise giveaways.

"Sports fandom and community go hand in hand. By connecting Defenders faithful with local bars and restaurants, we offer a place to gather every game day and watch every away game," said Kate Greenberg, Vice President of Team Business for the DC Defenders. "We are proud to partner with more than a dozen great local establishments that are important parts of our community where we live, work and play football."

New for the 2025 season, the Defenders Bar Network has expanded beyond Navy Yard to also include partners in other parts of the District and into Virginia. Partners include:

Aslin Beer Co. (Logan Circle) 1740 14th Street NW Washington, DC 20009

Aslin Beer Co. (Alexandria) 847 S Pickett Street Alexandria, VA 22304

Astro Beer Hall (Downtown) 1306 G Street NW Washington, DC 20005

City-State Brewing Co. (Edgewood) 705 Edgewood Street NE Washington, DC 20017

Crystal City Sports Pub (Arlington) 529 23rd Street S Arlington, VA 22202

Dacha Beer Garden (Navy Yard) 79 Potomac Avenue SE Washington, DC 20003

Grand Central DC (Adams Morgan) 2447 18th Street NW Washington, DC 20009

Heritage Brewing Co. (Manassas) 9436 Center Point Lane Manassas, VA 20110

Ivy and Coney (Shaw) 1537 7th Street NW Washington, DC 20001

metrobar (Brentwood) 640 Rhode Island Avenue NE Washington, DC 20002

Public Bar Live (Dupont Circle) 1214 18th Street NW Washington, DC 20036

RowHouse at Cambria (Capitol Riverfront) 69 Q Street SW Washington, DC 20024

Solace Brewing Company (Navy Yard) 71 Potomac Avenue SE Washington, DC 2003

Walters Sports Bar (Navy Yard) 10 N. Street SE Washington, DC 20003

For the latest list of partners and upcoming events, fans can visit https://www.theufl.com/dc-bar-network.

