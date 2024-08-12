Daytona Tortugas Release 2025 Schedule

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - In conjunction with Major League Baseball and the Florida State League, the Daytona Tortugas have unveiled their schedule for the 2025 season, their tenth season of play.

The 132-game slate (66 home games, 66 away games) will get rolling on April 4, 2025, when the Tortugas open the season at Jackie Robinson Ballpark against the St. Lucie Mets, the first time in three seasons that the Tortugas will open the season at home. The season will conclude on September 7, 2025 against the Bradenton Marauders, also at home.

Next season, Daytona will host ten series of six games apiece, plus three game series (both against St. Lucie) to open the season (April 4-6) and for July 4th weekend (July 4-6), highlighted by an Independence Day showdown with the Mets at The Jack on July 4.

The 2025 slate features 12 home games against each of the other three Florida State League East Division teams (St. Lucie, Jupiter, and Palm Beach), plus six-game visits from West Division opponents Bradenton (September 2-7), Clearwater (August 12-18), Ft. Myers (April 15-20), and Tampa (May 27-June 1).

The Tortugas will also visit West Division opponents Clearwater, Dunedin, Ft. Myers, Lakeland, and Tampa, plus make multiple visits to each East Division foe.

The entire schedule will see Tuesday through Sunday series, with no Monday games scheduled. The only exception will be the season opening three-game series and when the season will break for four days coinciding with Major League Baseball's All-Star break, with the entire league dormant from July 14-17.

Information for 2025 for group and single-game tickets will be released at a future date, with season ticket renewals already underway for existing season ticket holders.

