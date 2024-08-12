Sammy Stafura Named Florida State League Player of the Week

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Daytona Tortugas infielder Sammy Stafura has been named the Florida State League Player of the Week for the week of August 6-11 after a big series that helped Daytona win five of six games against the Tampa Tarpons. He is the second straight Tortuga to be named Player of the Week after Trey Faltine took home the award last week.

The 19-year-old native of Cortlandt, New York started five games last week and went 5-for-18, slashing .278/.480/.778. Stafura showed off the power, blasting three home runs and collecting eight RBI, while also scoring seven runs, walking seven times, and stealing two bases.

Stafura connected for home runs in three of the first four games of the series, crushing two-run shots on Tuesday and Wednesday, while kicking off Friday's game with a three-run home run in the first inning.

Since arriving in Daytona on May 25, Stafura has played in 55 games, slashing .260/.378/.418 with nine doubles, three triples, six home runs, 33 RBI, in addition to 17 stolen bases. This is Stafura's second professional season after being selected in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds.

Faltine is the third FSL Player of the Week for Daytona, joining Ricardo Cabrera, who was honored for April 16-21 and Faltine (July 30-August 4). Two pitchers, Juan Martinez (May 14-19) and Nestor Lorant (June 25-30) have also picked up Pitcher of the Week honors.

Stafura and the rest of the Tortugas will return to Jackie Robinson Ballpark tomorrow night to begin a six-game series against the St. Lucie Mets. First pitch on Tuesday night will be at 6:35 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

