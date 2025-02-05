Dayton Flyers to Battle Wright State Raiders at Day Air Ballpark on April 29

DAYTON, OHIO - The Dayton Dragons are excited to announce that the University of Dayton baseball team will host Wright State University at Day Air Ballpark in 2025. The Flyers will meet the Raiders on Tuesday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. at the home of the Dayton Dragons. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

This will mark the fifth straight year that the Flyers have played a game at Day Air Ballpark.

Tickets are $10.00 for adults and children. Students from both the University of Dayton and Wright State will be admitted free of charge. Luxury suites are available for $300.00 (seating for 20 fans). Opening date for ticket sales for this game will be announced soon.

Dragons season ticket holders, suite lease holders, and sponsors will be contacted by the Dragons for first buying opportunities. Fans wanting ticket information for the University of Dayton vs. Wright State University game may click https://daytondragonsbaseball.wufoo.com/forms/ud-vs-wsu-at-day-air-ballpark/ to sign up to be contacted once tickets for the public go on sale.

Robert Murphy, Dragons President & General Manager, says previous UD games at Day Air Ballpark have been a huge success.

"The University of Dayton game against Wright State in 2023 broke the all-time attendance record for a UD home game, a record that had been set the previous year when UD hosted Ohio State at Day Air Ballpark," says Murphy.

"The UD games we have hosted have featured a very enthusiastic atmosphere with big crowds, and the entire suite level has been completely sold out for those games," says Murphy.

The RTA Flyer will be utilized on the evening of the game to provide free shuttles between campus and Day Air Ballpark.

