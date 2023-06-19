Dayton Dragons Upcoming Homestand Preview

June 19, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, June 20, 2023 - Sunday, June 25, 2023

Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District | Dayton, Ohio

Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) vs. Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians)

GAME, RADIO, AND TV BROADCAST SCHEDULE

- Tuesday, June 20 at 7:05 PM

- Wednesday, June 21 at 7:05 PM

- Thursday, June 22 at 7:05 PM

- Friday, June 23 at 7:05 PM*

- Saturday, June 24 at 7:05 PM*

- Sunday, June 25 at 1:05 PM*

All games are broadcast on Fox Sports 980 WONE and HD Radio on 104.7 WTUE HD 2. Streaming is also available via the Dragons website and the Dayton Dragons App, available on Apple and Google Play Store.

*The games on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). Fans can tune in on cable channels 13 and 1013, Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26, and over the air channel 26.1. Color commentators for the broadcast will include Jack Pohl, Sports Director for WDTN-TV, on Friday and Mike Vander Woude Saturday as color commentator. Former Chaminade Julienne baseball head coach, Mike Barhorst, will join the broadcast on Sunday fresh off leading the Eagles to back-to-back state championships.

TICKETS

Hundreds of stadium tickets and lawn tickets are available. The Dragons current sellout streak is at 1,471 games but, the community's help is needed to keep it going. Single game tickets are available for fans to purchase. Tickets for each day can be found online at daytondragons.com.

DRAGONS ON THE FIELD

Here are the scheduled Dragons starting pitchers:

- Tuesday: Hunter Parks

- Wednesday: Chase Petty

- Thursday: Carson Rudd

- Friday: Thomas Farr

- Saturday: Julian Aguiar

- Sunday: Jose Acuna

Team update:

The Dragons have three games remaining in the first half season before beginning the second half on Friday night. They are 15 - 8 over their last 23 games and are 25 - 18 since April 30.

The Dragons hottest hitter is Edwin Arroyo, who has hit safely in 15 of his last 17 games. In those 17 games, Arroyo is batting .418 with three home runs, two triples, and six doubles while raising his batting average from .182 to .256. Justice Thompson over his last 22 games is batting .325 with three home runs, 10 extra base hits, and 16 RBI to raise his batting average from .198 to .258. Tyler Callihan has hit safely in nine straight games, batting .361 with two doubles and a triple to raise his average from .196 to .223.

Austin Callahan went 8 for 21 (.381) with two home runs and three doubles in the series at Fort Wayne that ended Sunday. On the year, he leads the MWL in doubles with 20 and is tied for first in extra base hits with 27. Jack Rogers has hit safely in nine straight games, batting .286 during the hitting streak.

Dragons starting pitcher Julian Aguiar was named MWL Pitcher of the Month and Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May. He allowed only one earned run in May covering 22 innings, just seven hits with four walks and 23 strikeouts with an ERA of 0.41. For the year, he leads the MWL in ERA (2.19) and is first in opponent batting average (.173).

DRAGONS ENTERTAINMENT

- Tuesday, June 20

National Anthem Performer: Dayton Celebration Chorus

Princess Jade

Spotlight on Dayton: Turn Out Dance Academy

- Wednesday, June 21

National Anthem Performer: Abriella Ruby

Dragons Present: Celina Bulldogs Cheer

- Thursday, June 22

National Anthem Performer: St. Patrick Catholic School

Dragons Present: VuDo Swing

- Friday, June 23

National Anthem Performer: Serena Ford

Post-Game Fireworks, presented by Tipico Sportsbook

DJ Banana

- Saturday, June 24

National Anthem Performer: Sound Check Show Choir

Honor Guard: Dayton Fire Department

Star Wars characters

Chalk Artist: Lori Hughes

- Sunday, June 25

National Anthem Performer: Beatrice Gomez

Antique Auto Show: Southern Ohio Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club

DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY

Tuesday, June 20: The Better Business Bureau (BBB) will be recognizing their category and Torch Award winners during the game.

Tuesday, when the Dragons play at home, Penn Station helps keep the summer rolling with a Penn Station Buy One Get One Coupon on sandwiches, redeemable Tuesday through Sunday at participating locations. Find your Penn Station location and download the coupon at daytondragons.com/pennstation.

The Dayton Dragons 50/50 Raffle has a starting jackpot of $10,000 once again! The raffle will begin on Saturday, June 17 and run through the upcoming Dragons homestand. The winning ticket will be drawn during the Dragons game on Sunday, June 25.

Fifty percent of the total pot will go to the winner and the other fifty percent of net proceeds will go to The Dayton Dragons Foundation. Raffle tickets are now available online at daytondragons5050.com and can be purchased at upcoming Dragons games between June 20 and June 25.

$5.00 receives Three (3) Raffle Tickets; or

$10.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or

$20.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets; or

$40.00 receives One Hundred (100) Raffle Tickets

The Academic All-Star program, presented by Edison State Community College, will recognize Madison Warner as an Academic All-Star during the pregame of the Dragons game. The Dragons five Academic All-Stars for 2023 are all College Credit Plus Students at Edison State Community College. College Credit Plus (CCP) offers a unique opportunity for students to enhance and further their educational and career objectives while still in high school. CCP students can earn college and high school credit concurrently, accelerating their college careers at no cost. To learn more about the Dragons Academic All-Star Program, presented by Edison State Community College, please visit daytondragons.com/academicallstar.

Thursday, June 22: The first Recycling Bin Initiative night, presented by Montgomery County Environmental Services, will host families and individuals who have participated in the Recycling Bin Initiative (RBI) program thus far. As part of the program, fans receive four lawn tickets to an RBI Night at a Dragons game, receive RBI gifts, and are automatically entered to win Dragons prizes and experiences. Visit daytondragons.com/rbi to participate and learn more.

Tired of collecting non-winning Ohio Lottery scratch-off tickets? You can now turn those non-winning two-dollar tickets into an opportunity to participate in a special inning break and win some great prizes! Turn in your non-winning two-dollar tickets to the Customer Service Booth, or at the Dragons Box Office during regular business hours. To find out more, go to daytondragons.com/OhioLottery.

Friday, June 23: The second Party at the Plaza, presented by Water Street District will feature Dragons excitement, music, kid inflatables, oversized lawn games, cornhole, goodies, and more in an effort to bring extra fun and excitement to the heart of the Water Street District. The party will also be joined by Dragons mascots Heater and Gem, in addition to the Dragons Green Team.

Don't miss any of the incredible Post-Game Fireworks, presented by Tipico Sportsbook, this season at Day Air Ballpark! The next shows will be on Friday, June 23 and Tuesday, July 4.

Make sure to swing by the Great Clips Fun Zone and burn off some energy playing fun games and running through inflatables. Located in centerfield behind the batter's eye, Great Clips Fun Zone is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays all season long and is only $10 for 15 Plays. For more information visit daytondragons.com/funzone.

Saturday, June 24: Dragons Baseball Buddies, presented by Kroger, will be taking the field with Dragons players before the game. Baseball Buddies receive a replica Dragons jersey, hat, tickets to the game, and a bag full of Dragons goodies. Fans can sign-up online at daytondragons.com/buddies.

The Dayton Fire Department will be hosting their annual "Dayton Fire Night at the Ballpark" featuring touch-a-truck displays and interactive activities on the plaza.

Ohio's 529 CollegeAdvantage to award students that participated in the Dragons MVP Program with $529 scholarships.

Sunday, June 25: The Dayton Dragons will be honoring their second veteran of the 2023 season as part of the Veteran Salute program, presented by CareSource. William Schultz served in the Vietnam War where he flew in 100 combat missions. To nominate a veteran, visit daytondragons.com/veteransalute.

Dragons Friends and Family Games, presented by Wendy's, return to Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District. The best deal in town provides a ticket for the Dragons game, Wendy's "Biggie Bag" meal voucher, and a Dragons hat. Cost of the package is just $17 for stadium seats or $13 for lawn tickets. Tickets are available at the Dragons Box Office or online at daytondragons.com/friends.

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Graeter's Ice Cream, kids can join Heater, Gem, and the Green Team on a lap around the bases after the game. Kids who participate will receive a Greater's Ice Cream coupon. For more information, visit daytondragons.com/kidsrunthebases.

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Graeter's Ice Cream, kids can join Heater, Gem, and the Green Team on a lap around the bases after the game. Kids who participate will receive a Greater's Ice Cream coupon. For more information, visit daytondragons.com/kidsrunthebases.

Kettering Health will be joining the Dayton Dragons for Healthcare Heroes recognition. Kettering Health will be on the plaza to thank all healthcare heroes, with banners for fans to sign and thank you cards. They will have giveaways, games, a photo booth, touch a truck, and more. Kettering Health will also have two healthcare heroes throwing out the first pitch.

