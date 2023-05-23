Dawson Barteaux and Rémi Poirier Reassigned to Idaho from Texas

May 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that defenseman Dawson Barteaux andgoaltender Rémi Poirier has been reassigned to Idaho from the Texas Stars (AHL) by the Dallas Stars (NHL). Both return to Idaho after playing with Texas in the AHL Calder Cup Playoffs where the Stars lost Sunday to the Milwaukee Admirals in Game Five of a best of five series in the Central Division Finals.

Barteaux, 23, played in all five games for the Stars in the Division Finals series vs. Milwaukee and scored his first playoff goal on May 17th in a 4-3 loss and tallied an assist Sunday in the Stars 5-2 loss. The Foxwarren, MB native totaled 24 points (2G, 22A) with Idaho this year while playing in two AHL games with Texas during the regular season. He scored his first ECHL on Feb. 10th in a 6-1 win vs. Tulsa and finished the regular season tallying six assists in his last eight games. Under a National Hockey league contract with Dallas, the 6-foot-1, 195lb defender has accumulated 32 points (2G, 30A) in 73 career ECHL games while notching five points (2G, 3A) in 57 career AHL games with Texas. He was originally drafted by the Dallas in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, 6th round, #168 overall.

Poirier, 21, re-joins the Steelheads for the first time since March 1st after being up with Texas. He was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team fishing the regular season with a (19-2-1-1) record with a 2.07 goals against-average and .928 save percentage. The Farnham, QC native was named ECHL Goaltender of the Month in December where he went (5-1-0) with one shutout, a 1.17 goals-against average and a save percentage of 0.958 and then also won the award in January going (6-0-0) with one shutout, a 1.32 goals-against average and a save percentage of 0.947. He won 12 straight games from Dec. 10-Feb. 3 which is the fourth longest win streak by a goaltender in league history. Poirier was also named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of Dec. 12-18. He collected his first AHL win Feb. 19 making 33 saves on 35 shots in a 3-2 overtime win at Milwaukee and followed it up win another victory on Feb. 22 turning aside 19 of 22 shots faced in a 5-3 win at Rockford. In nine AHL appearances this season he went (5-2-0) with a 2.74 goals against-average and .907 save percentage. He was drafted by the Dallas Stars in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, round 6, 185th overall, and signed his three-year, entry-level contact on Mar. 10, 2022.

With a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals the Steelheads and Walleye meet in Toledo tomorrow night for a 5:15 p.m. (MT) puck drop for Game Three. Watch the game on FloHockey or listen on the Steelheads flagship station, 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.