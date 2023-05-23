ECHL Promotes Schwinn to Manager of Marketing and Team Business Services

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Tuesday that Tara Schwinn has been promoted to Manager of Marketing and Team Business Services.

Schwinn initially joined the League staff in December 2021 as Office Manager/Marketing Assistant. In her new role, she will continue to assist the marketing department on licensing, sponsorship program coordination and planning for League-hosted events, while also being responsible for compiling and distributing internal League reports, administering the sales consulting and training program for Member Teams, and coordinating the ECHL Ticket Sales Management University curriculum, amongst various other tasks provided by the League's Team Services Department.

She joined the ECHL after completing her Master's Degree in Global Sports Business at Rutgers University. Schwinn has previous experience with Rutgers Athletics, the United States Amateur Baseball League, PGA of America - NJ Section and Monmouth Race Track. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management from Rutgers.

