ECHL Transactions - May 23

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, May 23, 2023:

Idaho:

Add Remi Poirier, G assigned from Texas by Dallas

Add Dawson Barteaux, D assigned from Texas by Dallas

Delete Nicholas Canade, D placed on reserve

Delete Josh Boyko, G placed on reserve

