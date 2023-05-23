ECHL Transactions - May 23
May 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, May 23, 2023:
Idaho:
Add Remi Poirier, G assigned from Texas by Dallas
Add Dawson Barteaux, D assigned from Texas by Dallas
Delete Nicholas Canade, D placed on reserve
Delete Josh Boyko, G placed on reserve
