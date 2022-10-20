Dawgs Sign Vella, Move Him to 21-Day IR

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs forward Chris Vella

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Thursday that forward Chris Vella has signed with the organization, and will immediately be placed on the 21-day injured reserve list.

Vella appeared in 45 games for Roanoke during his rookie campaign in the 2021-2022 season, and the Rochester, New York native tallied six goals, seven assists, and 145 penalty minutes thanks to his league-leading 17 fighting majors. A five-foot-nine forward, Vella scored five goals and added seven assists in 60 career games during his collegiate career at Morrisville State (NCAA-DIII). He'll be eligible to be activated from the injured reserve list on November 10.

Opening Night of the 2022-2023 season is slated for Friday, October 21 and is sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke. Puck drop is set for 7:05 P.M. Season tickets, flex packages, and group tickets are now on sale. Single game tickets and single game parking passes are on sale now online and at the box office.

