Dawgs Sign Forward Hunter Godmere

February 15, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Saturday that the team has signed forward Hunter Godmere.

Godmere is in his second full professional season and fourth overall, beginning this year in Slovakia's second division with HC TEBS Bratislava before recently joining the FPHL's Blue Ridge Bobcats. The 23-year-old dominated this past weekend with the Bobcats, tallying the franchise's first official hat trick as he recorded four goals, three assists, and a plus-seven rating across just two games. For TEBS Bratislava, Godmere played in four games and had one assist and four penalty minutes. Last season while playing in Hockey Ettan (Sweden third division), the six-foot-two forward had 14 goals, six assists, and 45 penalty minutes in 27 combined games between Kalix HC and Falu IF. Godmere also previously played in Sweden's fourth and fifth levels of professional hockey from 2021-2023 between stints in the GMHL and a Swedish junior league. The New Lowell, Ontario native also has prior junior experience in the GOJHL and PCJHL.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are back on the road tonight, February 15 against the Knoxville Ice Bears at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 P.M. EST in Tennessee. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

