Ice Bears Clipped Late in Close Home Loss

February 15, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release









Talor Joseph made 25 saves and Knoxville made a strong push towards the end of the game, but fell just short as the Ice Bears dropped a close 3-2 decision to Roanoke at the Civic Coliseum Saturday night.

With the Ice Bears trailing at the end of the game, Knoxville made one final effort to draw even, but Dalton Skelly's shot from the blue line was blocked and Tyler Williams' follow-up chance leaked under Tyler Roy before rolling just wide of the net and time ran out on the Ice Bears.

Nick Ford scored from the left circle to give Roanoke a 1-0 lead at 8:37 of the first.

The Ice Bears responded a minute later when Kevin Lassman tapped in a loose puck in the crease for his first career goal. Derek Osik setup Skelly for a one-timer from the point. Skelly's shot bounced off of Roy and the puck came free in the crease where Lassman put it on net at 9:41.

Andrew Harley scored from the slot 27 seconds into the second period to give Roanoke the lead again. Matt O'Dea swept along the left side and slipped a pass out to Harley, who lifted a quick shot over Joseph's glove.

Knoxville answered quickly with Kyle Soper's first goal of the year two minutes later with a wrist shot from the high slot. Tucker Scantlebury won the puck behind the Roanoke net and slid a pass in front to Jimmy Soper. Jimmy Soper's shot was blocked by Roy and Dawson McKinney swept through the slot to through a backhand on net. Roy stopped the second chance before Scantlebury swiped at the puck, which bounced off Roy's pad and came to Kyle Soper up top. Kyle Soper's snap shot found its way through traffic and into the net at 2:29.

Joe Widmar scored from in front at 6:47 of the third to give Roanoke the lead for good.

Knoxville will visit Roanoke on Thursday. The Rail Yard Dawgs visit Huntsville tomorrow.

