Dawgs Sign Forward Brent Rickett

February 22, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that the team has signed rookie forward Brent Rickett to a standard player contract.

Rickett joins the Dawgs from Johnson & Wales University (NCAA-DIII), where he played for two seasons after transferring from Norwich University (NCAA-DIII). The six-foot forward had 13 goals, nine assists, and 10 penalty minutes in 24 games as the team captain this season for Johnson & Wales. Last season, the Portland, Maine native tallied six goals, six assists, and 33 penalty minutes in 25 games played. During two seasons at Norwich, Rickett had a combined five goals and eight penalty minutes in 14 total games. Before his college career, the 24-year-old forward had suited up for four junior teams in three different leagues - the EHL, NCDC, and USPHL Premier. In 91 combined games over two years at the junior level, Rickett totaled 65 goals, 59 assists, and 125 penalty minutes. He will wear number 48 for the Rail Yard Dawgs.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will visit the Huntsville Havoc on Friday night, February 23 at 8:00 P.M. EST at the Von Braun Center, and you can watch the game on Flo or listen in on Mixlr. Single game tickets for home games are on sale now at Berglund Center box office and online. Group tickets and other ticket packages are on sale now by contacting the Dawgs' front office.

