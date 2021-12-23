Dawgs Complete Christmas Comeback in 4-3 OT Win over Marksmen

ROANOKE, VA . - The Rail Yard Dawgs pulled off a comeback to remember on the eve of Christmas Eve, rallying from a 3-1 deficit with 6:30 remaining in the third period to stun the visiting Fayetteville Marksmen in overtime.

CJ Stubbs finished off the Marksmen with a goal at 2:59 in overtime off of assists by Nick Devito and Travis Armstrong. Brady Heppner scored the first and game-tying third goal for Roanoke, with Jeff Jones supplying the second score.

The first period was slow-moving comparatively, with Fayetteville scoring the lone goal of the period on a 5-on-3 power play finish by Tanner Froese. The Marksmen led 1-0 at the first intermission.

Heppner tied the game up at 11:03 in the second period with a quick snapper by Fayetteville's Jason Pawloski off of a feed by Josh Nenadal. The score remained tied at the end of the period, despite the Dawgs out-shooting Fayetteville 16-7.

The third period was wild, with Fayetteville taking the lead at 4:42 off of a Bryce Ferrell goal, and doubling the advantage to 3-1 through F.X. Girard with 6:30 remaining in regulation. Jones quickly pulled one back for the Dawgs just 59 seconds later, and after the Dawgs pulled goaltender Austyn Roudebush with 1:40 remaining in the game, Heppner slammed home a rebound to tie the score at 3-3 at the 18:31 mark.

Both teams created chances in the overtime period, as Mac Jansen and Armstrong were denied while Roudebush stopped a point-blank opportunity by Don Olivieri. Roanoke created a 3-on-2 chance, and after Armstrong's shot from the high slot eventually found its way off of Devito's rebound chance to Stubbs, the 6-foot-3 winger lit the lamp to give the Dawgs their third straight win, and their first in overtime this season.

