SPHL Announces Postponement

December 23, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced Thursday that the Quad City at Evansville game scheduled for Sunday, December 26 has been postponed due to league Return to Play Protocols.

A replacement date for the postponed game will be announced at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.