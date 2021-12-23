SPHL Announces Postponement
December 23, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced Thursday that the Quad City at Evansville game scheduled for Sunday, December 26 has been postponed due to league Return to Play Protocols.
A replacement date for the postponed game will be announced at a later date.
