Dawgs Claim Zach Nieminen off Waivers

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that defenseman Travis Armstrong has been called up to the ECHL's Reading Royals. Additionally, the Dawgs have claimed forward Zach Nieminen has been claimed off waivers from the Huntsville Havoc.

Armstrong opened in the ECHL with the Kalamazoo Wings and joined the Rail Yard Dawgs on November 24. With Roanoke he has appeared in six games and recorded four assists. He played in just one game during his time in Kalamazoo but appeared in 49 combined ECHL games last season between the Quad City Mallards and Adirondack Thunder.

Nieminen opened with the Havoc and had three goals and an assist over ten games played. He previously played three games for Huntsville last season after finishing his college career is at Buffalo State, where he had 31 goals and 35 assists over 106 college games.

The Rail Yard Dawgs return to the ice on Friday in Knoxville against the Ice Bears. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 PM at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. The Dawgs will then return home for their annual Teddy Bear Toss game, presented by Allstate Gillespie Agencies, on Saturday at 7:05 PM at Berglund Center.

