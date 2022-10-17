Dawgs Announce Training Camp Transactions, Schedule Change

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Monday that Sammy Bernard and Adam Vannelli have been released from their training camp agreements, while Hunter Bersani and Jarrad Vroman have joined training camp for the team. The Dawgs have also altered the practice schedule for Tuesday, October 18, with only one session scheduled to start at 10 A.M. instead of the previously scheduled 9 A.M. and 2 P.M. sessions.

Bersani enjoyed his first full rookie season last year with the Columbus River Dragons after tallying one goal and one assist in a brief two-game stint with Columbus in the 2020-2021 campaign. Last season, the Buffalo, New York native notched 16 goals and 37 assists in 53 regular season games for the River Dragons, then added five additional points in five postseason games for Columbus. Bersani started this season in training camp with the ECHL's Allen Americans before he was released last Thursday. Prior to his professional career, Bersani played in the NA3HL and EHL primarily, recording 44 goals and 73 assists over 92 games in the NA3HL with the Texas Junior Brahmas from 2016-2018. The six-foot-two forward also put up 19 goals and 29 assists in 43 games for the EHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights in the 2018-2019 season.

Vroman initially joined the Dawgs from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire (NCAA-DIII) on March 9 last season. The six-foot-four blue-liner played in 11 regular season games and all nine playoff games for Roanoke, tallying one assist. Vroman started this season in training camp with the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings before he was released last Wednesday. The Lincoln Park, Michigan native had played his last three collegiate seasons at Eau-Claire, tallying six goals and nine assists in 63 games played. Vroman transferred from Stevenson University (NCAA-DIII) after his freshman season, in which he notched two goals and six assists in 25 games.

Practices are typically held at Berglund Center during the regular season, and attendance is free and open to the public beginning at 10 A.M. each day.

Opening Night of the 2022-2023 season is slated for Friday, October 21 and is sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke. Puck drop is set for 7:05 P.M. Season tickets, flex packages, and group tickets are now on sale. Single game tickets and single game parking passes are on sale now online and at the box office.

