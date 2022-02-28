Dawgs Announce Three Player Transactions

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Monday that defenseman Charlie Pelnik has been activated from the 21-day injured reserve list, while forward Billy Vizzo has been placed on the season-ending injured reserve list. The team also released defenseman Austin Anselmo from his player tryout contract.

Pelnik played in 20 games this season for the Dawgs before moving to the injured reserve list earlier this month. The Cary, NC native has notched four assists and 45 penalty minutes for Roanoke this season. Pelnik began the season with the FPHL's Carolina Thunderbirds, recording two assists in three games in his rookie season. The six-foot-five defenseman previously played 48 games at Oswego State University (NCAA-DIII), tallying one goal and four assists in his collegiate career.

Vizzo's strong first season in Roanoke unfortunately comes to an end, as the five-foot-eleven winger had scored six goals and provided 11 assists in his 25 games with the Dawgs. Vizzo had a six-game point streak from January 8 through January 27 in which he tallied four goals and seven assists, and is eighth on the team in points this season.

Anselmo played in six games for the Dawgs, tallying two shots, four penalty minutes, and a minus-three plus/minus while on the ice. The right-shot defenseman joined the Dawgs from SUNY-Plattsburgh back on February 9. Prior to his collegiate career, the six-foot blue-liner played five seasons of junior hockey for nine different teams, registering a combined 32 goals and 69 assists in 204 total games played.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are on the road this weekend to face the Peoria Rivermen in a three-game series. Wisler Plumbing and Air Family Four Packs, group tickets, 2022-2023 season tickets, and single game tickets for home games are on sale now, and you can listen to the games on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV.

