SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Monday announced the following suspension:

Macon's Chris Hunt

Macon's Chris Hunt has been suspended two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 231, Birmingham at Macon, played on Saturday, February 26.

Hunt was assessed a game misconduct under Rule 23.6 for spitting on a Birmingham player during an altercation at 9:39 of the third period.

Hunt will miss Macon's games against Pensacola (March 3) and Fayetteville (March 4).

