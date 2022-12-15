Dawgs Activate Heppner, Release Goldowski

December 15, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release









Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs forward Brady Heppner (right)

(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs) Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs forward Brady Heppner (right)(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs)

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Thursday that forward Brady Heppner has been activated from the 21-day injured reserve list, while forward Jake Goldowski has been placed on waivers.

Heppner came back this fall after completing his first full season with Roanoke last year. After signing with the Dawgs and recording two assists in the final three games of the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season, the left-shot winger broke out for the team in the 2021-2022 campaign. The Crookston, Minnesota native tallied 20 goals and 23 assists in 54 regular season games, while adding two goals and an assist in the postseason. Heppner also ranked second in the SPHL for shorthanded goals with four scores on the penalty kill. This season, Heppner notched three goals and three assists in the team's first eight games before being placed on the reserve list on November 17. The five-foot-nine forward notched 39 goals and 40 assists in 99 games in his collegiate days at Saint John's University (NCAA-DIII), and made the All-MIAC Conference First Team three years in a row.

Goldowski is in his second year professionally and first as a pro in the United States, playing in 11 total games between Roanoke and Birmingham this season. The six-foot-three center was acquired by Roanoke on November 15, and scored a goal each for the Bulls and Dawgs so far this year. Last season, Goldowski played for two teams in Finland's second and third professional divisions, tallying 25 goals, 31 assists, and 24 penalty minutes in 47 total regular season and playoff games.

Prior to his pro career, the Thornhurst, Pennsylvania native played four years of juniors, suiting up for the OHL's Saginaw Spirit, the USHL's Dubuque Fighting Saints, and the NAHL's Aberdeen Wings. Goldowski also featured on the United States' Men's National Teams at the U-17 and U-18 levels from 2016 to 2018, appearing in five of the team's six games during the country's gold medal run at the 2017 World U-17 Hockey Challenge.

Roanoke will be on the road this weekend starting tomorrow, December 16, at 7:30 p.m. EST against the Macon Mayhem

