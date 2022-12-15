Thunderbolts Host Quad City for Saturday's Charlie Brown Christmas Night

December 15, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.:Following a close 4-2 loss on Teddy Bear Toss Night against the Vermilion County Bobcats this past Saturday, the 2ndPlace-Thunderbolts take to the Ford Center ice again this Saturday for thier Charlie Brown Christmas Night game against the Quad City Storm.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts fell 4-2 to the Vermilion County Bobcats on Saturday, with Scott Kirton and Felix Sasser scoring Evansville's goals.Kirton's goal that put Evansville on the board in the first period also began the Teddy Bear Toss, as nearly 2,000 stuffed animals made their way to the Ford Center ice from the fans in the stands, and many have already been delivered to local children's charities this week.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts host the Quad City Storm this Saturday, December 17that Ford Center, starting at 7:00pm CT.Saturday's game will be Charlie Brown Christmas Night, featuring specialty jerseys that will be worn by the Thunderbolts in the game and auctioned off immediately following the contest, with A Charlie Brown Christmas being played on the jumbotron during the auction for kids to enjoy.Santa Claus will also be available in the lobby prior to the game and will be on hand for pictures as well as a book reading of A Charlie Brown Christmas.Fans can also bring a new toy for our Toy Drive for foster children in need.For tickets, call (812) 422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in-person at the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Scouting the Opponent:

Quad City Storm:

Record: 9-7-1, 19 Points, 6thPlace

Leading Goal Scorer: Michael Moran (10 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Michael Moran (14 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Bailey Brkin (4-3-1, .929 Save %)

Thunderbolts 22-23 Record vs QCS: 2-2-0

ââââââThe Storm were swept in their doubleheader at home against Knoxville this past weekend, starting with a 6-5 overtime loss on Friday.The Storm led three times in the game, with Mathias Ahman and Patrick Gazich starting an early 2-0 lead, goals from Logan Nelson and Michael Moran that briefly gave the Storm a 4-3 lead in the second period, and another goal from Nelson that gave the Storm a brief 5-4 lead in the third period, before the Ice Bears tied the game late in regulation and won the game in overtime.The Storm lost 3-1 in the rematch on Saturday with the lone goal from Moran, which also gave the Storm a 1-0 lead before the Ice Bears scored three unanswered goals the rest of the way.In goal, Bailey Brkin stopped 32 of 38 shots on Friday, while Kevin Resop stopped 21 of 23 shots on Saturday.The Storm play in Peoria this Thursday and Friday before traveling to Evansville on Saturday.

Call-up Report

- Chase Perry (Greenville Swamp Rabbits - ECHL)

- 2 GP, 1-0-1, 1.93 GAA, .944 Save %

- Matthew Barron (Indy Fuel - ECHL)

- 1 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 0 PIM

Transactions:

Wed. 12/14: D Kyle Thacker acquired from Quad City in exchange for future considerations

Tue. 12/13: RW Matthew Barron called up to Indy (ECHL)

Tue. 12/13: D James Isaacs signed to contract

Tue. 12/13: D Roshen Jaswal traded to Vermilion County in exchange for future considerations

Sat. 12/10: D Alexis Girard placed on waivers

Sat. 12/10: RW Fredrik Wink activated from Injured Reserve

Individual game tickets, season tickets and group packages are on sale for this 2022-23 season.Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.