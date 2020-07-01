David Wright Inducted into Appy League Hall of Fame

July 1, 2020 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Kingsport Mets News Release





CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League today announced 18 new members have been elected to the Appalachian League Hall of Fame. The 2020 HOF Class is highlighted by Rick Ankiel, St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt and New York Mets standout David Wright. Ankiel, Shildt and Wright are joined by George E. Fanning, Dale Ford, Bobby Grich, Ron Guidry, Lenny Johnston, David Justice, Harold Mains, Mike Mains, Dan Moushon, Dale Murphy, Tony Oliva, Jim Rantz, Scott Rolen, Jim Saul and Lou Whitaker.

"It is truly an honor to announce our 2020 class of the Appalachian League Hall of Fame," said Bristol Pirates President/GM and Appalachian League HOF Committee Chairman Mahlon Luttrell. "These individuals are being recognized for the valuable contributions they have made to the continued development and success of the Appalachian League."

David Wright played for Kingsport in 2001, hitting .300 with 7 doubles, 4 home runs, 17 runs batted in and 9 stolen bases. Served as New York Mets captain from 2013-2018. Was a seven-time National League All-Star, two-time Gold Glove winner and a two-time Sliver Slugger recipient. Holds the Mets franchise record for hits (1,777), RBI (970), runs scored (949), doubles (390), total bases (2,945), extra base hits (658) and walks (762).

"It is a tremendous honor to be inducted into the Appalachian League Hall of Fame. The Appy League was my first stop after being drafted in 2001 and was my first taste of the competition that would challenge me for the rest of my career. The League taught me that work ethic, dedication and being a good teammate outweighed natural ability and became the foundation for my desire to succeed. Looking back at my time with the Kingsport Mets brings a smile to my face," commented Wright.

