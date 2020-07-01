2020 Kingsport Mets Season Cancelled

July 1, 2020 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Kingsport Mets News Release





Kingsport, TN - In accordance with the news from Major League Baseball and the Appalachian League, the 2020 Championship season will not be played across Minor League Baseball for the first time since its founding in 1901, which officially cancels the 2020 Kingsport Mets season.

"Like all of our fans, we were looking forward to the 2020 season" said Kingsport Mets General Manager Brian Paupeck. "But we completely support the decision to cancel to the 2020 season given the public health concerns around playing games in 2020. Right now our focus needs to be the health and safety of our fans, players and staff. We appreciate the outpouring of support from our fans during this pandemic."

From the Appalachian League office, "Minor League Baseball announced today that there will not be an MiLB season in 2020. The Health and safety of the members is our top priority. This year has been a challenge for so many people around the world, but we assure you we are steadfast in our commitment to our cities. We are now counting down the days for us to finally be able to welcome all of you into our stadiums. But until then, stay safe, stay strong."

