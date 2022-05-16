David Festa Named FSL Pitcher of the Week, Promoted to A+ Cedar Rapids

May 16, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release









Fort Myers Mighty Mussels pitcher David Festa

(Fort Myers Mighty Mussels) Fort Myers Mighty Mussels pitcher David Festa(Fort Myers Mighty Mussels)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Twins' pitching prospect David Festa has been named the Florida State League Pitcher of the Week and has also been promoted to High-A Cedar Rapids.

Festa spun six hitless innings Tuesday against Palm Beach, leading the Mighty Mussels to their fifth no-hitter in franchise history. Over five starts this season, the New Jersey native has registered a 1.50 ERA while striking out 33 batters in 24 innings.

The Seton Hall product has limited the opposition to a .148 batting average while walking only six (0.75 WHIP). Over his last three outings, Festa has allowed just one earned run on four hits over 14 innings (0.64 ERA, 20 K, 5 BB).

In all five outings, Festa has averaged above 95.0 mph on his fastball, and topped out 99.1 mph on Tuesday.

The Twins have not announced any corresponding moves affecting Fort Myers, so the Mussels' current roster stands at 27 players, three below the FSL maximum.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 16, 2022

David Festa Named FSL Pitcher of the Week, Promoted to A+ Cedar Rapids - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.